Five stormy years at the helm of The Algiers pub

THE owners of The Algiers in Baltimore are celebrating five years in charge of the popular pub.

The 130-year-old pub was purchased by Californians Ann and Bill Hillyard in February of 2020 and traded for just a month under their direction before being forced to close due to Covid-19.

‘The past five years have been a real adventure – navigating lockdowns, renovating, and finding our place in this incredible community,’ said Bill Hillyard, co-owner.

The Algiers will host a special event this Thursday, February 13th to mark the occasion, featuring a menu inspired by previous owner Kieron Walsh and a cocktail with a nod to the ups and downs of running the business over since taking over, aptly named ‘A Stormy Five Years’.

‘Through it all, our neighbours, customers, local producers, and fellow businesses have been a huge source of support and inspiration. We’re thrilled to raise a glass with them and celebrate what’s to come,’ said Bill. Other events will take place throughout 2025 as well.