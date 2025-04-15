Fees abolished for all courses in Cork College of FET West Cork

Cork College of FET, part of Cork ETB’s Further Education and Training Services, has announced that all Level 5 and 6 courses will be offered free of charge for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The initiative will mean that night courses at the West Cork Campus in Skibbereen, such as crochet, the psychology of happiness, mindfulness, and Spanish for beginners would all be free.

Post-Leaving Cert courses at the college, including art craft and design, business and administration, health children and social studies and hair, beauty and complementary therapies are also exempt from charges.

However, some courses may require learners to obtain specific kits or equipment necessary for participation on the course.

Denis Leamy, chief executive with Cork ETB said they believe education is a fundamental right, ‘and by eliminating fees, we are taking a significant step towards ensuring that everyone in Munster has the opportunity to learn and grow.

This is a transformative step towards a more inclusive and skilled future.

It will open doors for many people who might not have been able to afford education otherwise.’