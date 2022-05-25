Life

Community spirit award for Mercy Hospital fundraisers

May 25th, 2022 8:45 PM

By Southern Star Team

Katie Crowley receiving the award from Eoghan Murphy of the Cork International Airport Hotel. Included at rear, standing: Jack Lonergan; Eoghan Riordan and Scott Lonergan. Kneeling: Shane Moran and Michael Cohalan.

THE friends of a Carrigaline boy who died from leukaemia have been selected as ‘Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award’ winners.

Following Danny Crowley’s untimely passing after a long battle with leukaemia in 2013 at the age 12, his friends and family set up a Christmas swim in his name, as their way of remembering him while also raising funds for the Mercy Hospital Foundation’s children’s leukaemia unit.

Since then over €150,000 has been raised for the young patients at the Mercy Hospital.

Danny’s mum Majella said that the Mercy Paediatric Outreach Oncology Nursing Service (POONS) and the entire team in the children’s leukaemia unit provided ‘invaluable support to Daniel and our family when Daniel was undergoing his treatment.’

‘They went the extra mile and we all appreciated the huge difference it made. We want to ensure other families can continue to avail of this service,’ she said.

General manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said: ‘The Danny Crowley Christmas Swim, organised by his loving friends and family, is a remarkable event and an amazing tribute to a much loved young boy. It is fantastic to see the growing number of people willing to take the cold plunge in aid of such an important charity.

‘This annual fundraiser has made a huge difference to the lives of the young patients and their families at the Mercy Hospital.’

