Out and About in West Cork.. Christmas Swim Edition!

Aoife O'Donovan jumping for joy at the 49th annual Christmas Day swim at Broadstrand, Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Aoife Kelly, Aisling Kearney, Shannon Yates and Clodagh Kearney at the Christmas swim at Garretstown . (Photo: Denis Boyle).
Denis Murphy and his daughter Triona with Amy and Alex Lawson at Schull Christmas Day Swim in aid of Cope Foundation. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
At the annual Christmas Morning Swim in aid of St. Michael’s Centre and Bandon Red Cross, at Coolmain Beach, Kilbrittain, Tara Lee, Carla McVerney, Alex and Rebecca Scott and their dog Karl. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Aobhínn Ryan, Anna Hall and Millie Condon, all from Ballinascarthy at the forty-ninth annual Christmas Day swim at Broadstrand, Courtmacsherry were (left to right): (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Dave Quilnan, Shane and Eimear Sweetnam after their swim at the annual Christmas Morning Swim in aid of St. Michael’s Centre and Bandon Red Cross Branch at Coolmain Beach, Kilbrittain. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Rosscarbery, West Cork, Ireland. 25th Dec, 2024. Hundreds of people descended on the Warren Beach, Rosscarbery today, for the annual Christmas swim. Organised by Kit Hayes and Eileen Hayes of Rosscarbery, the swim was in aid of Rosscarbery Social Services and Cancer Connect West Cork. Pictured after the swim are Nathan Timmins; Dave; Muireann and Fiona Campbell and Irene Herlihy, all Rosscarbery. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Willow, Hazel, Tjorven, Jasmin and Alice Deane at the Skibbereen Rowing Club Christmas Day Swim at Tragumna. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Aidan, Nadia, Aaron and Grace Collins, Skibbereen with Liza O'Driscoll, Castletownshend at the Christmas Day Swim at Tragumna. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Rosscarbery, West Cork, Ireland. 25th Dec, 2024. Hundreds of people descended on the Warren Beach, Rosscarbery today, for the annual Christmas swim. Organised by Kit Hayes and Eileen Hayes of Rosscarbery, the swim was in aid of Rosscarbery Social Services and Cancer Connect West Cork. Having fun at the event were Anthony Coakley; Tim DOnovan and James White, all Leap; Lorna Madden, Rosscarbery; Niall McCarthy, Leap and Denis Collins, Leap. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Isobel and Julie Gillane from Glandore for the annual Christmas swim. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Ayla and Tara Gilli from Innishannon at the Christmas swim at Garretstown . (Photo: Denis Boyle).
Charlie and Nicole Callanan from Innishannon at Coolmain Beach at a Christmas morning swim in aid of St. Michael’s Centre and Bandon Red Cross. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
The Christmas Day Swim from The Abbey Beach, Bantry organised by Bantry Rowing Club. (Photo: Margaret Hubbard)
Some of the participants and organisers of the Christmas Day swim at Fountainstown for the Edith Wilkins Street Foundation India.
Davena and Aiden Sheehan from Upton at the Christmas swim at Garrettstown . (Photo: Denis Boyle).
Laoise and Dan Hook with their children Rory 6, Cillian 3 and Finn 6 at Schull Christmas Day Swim. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Kerry Pollard, Andrew, Thomas and Kitty-Rose Lynch, all from Harbour View, Kilbrittain, at the annual Christmas Day swim at Broadstrand. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Ella, Ailís, Cian, and Ciara O'Mahony and Aaron White, all Rosscarbery, at the Christmas swim. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Cathal, Anthony, Jenny, Eimear, and Caoimhe Dineen from Kilmurry at the Warren Beach swim. (Photo: Andy Gibson)