Brendan making documentary about the Kilmichael ambush

THE Kilmichael ambush has been warmly commemorated every year for many decades by those who are eternally grateful to Tom Barry and his volunteers for bringing the fight to the British and creating a force to be reckoned with.

This year, however, on its centenary, Covid may hamper any proposed gathering for those who wish to pay their respects. Dunmanway native and filmmaker Brendan Hayes along with fellow filmmaker Jerry O’Mullane from Cork city have come up with an alternative for those wishing to commemorate the centenary.

The film making duo has teamed up with a plethora of notable historians to tell the tale of the ambush via a documentary entitled ‘Forget not the boys.’

Already they have interviewed well-versed historians, filmed the hugely relevant areas and have a plan firmly in place to screen the documentary without breaching Covid restrictions.

Brendan Hayes stated, ‘It’s too early to announce the plan for the screenings, but I’m hugely confident that it can be done and will be done. It will be by booking only and it will be free to people on a first come first served basis with priority given to the participants of the documentary for the first screenings.’

Jerry O’Mullane said that, ‘Working on this project with Brendan is a fantastic experience and, as a city person, I am in awe of what beauty West Cork has to offer.’

Brendan also stated that he is, ‘Deeply privileged and honoured to be able to offer an alternative to those who have had to reschedule centenary events because of Covid’ and he promises, ‘A story that will be greatly respectful to the men who created a turning point in the war of independence with their actions that day.

‘I have scripted this narrative with advice from prestigious historians and all the interviews are from historians who have more than proved themselves over the years.’

They will keep people well informed about progress and location of the screenings nearer the time and will provide all essential information for those interested in viewing the finished product.