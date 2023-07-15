Bowling exhibition in Macroom to capture the thrill of The Score

A NEW multimedia exhibition opening in Macroom aims to capture the thrill of one of West Cork’s most traditional pursuits: road bowling.

Artist James L Hayes’s exhibition entitled ‘The Score’ opened to the public Saturday, July 8th in Macroom Town Hall. In order to capture the realism of the sport, James spoke to players and attended ‘scores’ across Cork, including the prestigious King and Queen of the Road competition.

The Score is a contemporary art showcase, commissioned by Cork Co Council and presented in collaboration with members and players from Ból Chumann na hÉireann, road bowling’s governing body.

The exhibition comprises a multi-screen film and sound installation with bespoke sculptural artworks and objects. The project also includes an accompanying sound composition by Peter Power.

Dunmanway road bowler Hannah Cronin collaborated with James on the film installation, while Dr Séamus Ó Tuama advised on the two-year project.

The exhibition looks at and references the history and material of the iconic cast iron road bowl. Bowlers throw the metal ball – the bowl – along a predetermined course of country roads with the aim of using the fewest number of throws.

County mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn said the exhibition is a wonderful creative response to a cherished cultural institution.

‘While road bowling isn’t unique to Cork, it’s a big part of our sporting heritage and through this exhibition, the tradition will be memorialised and brought to new audiences,’ he added.

The Score is made possible by funding from Cork County Council and Creative Ireland and is open from Tuesdays to Sundays 11am to 6pm, until July 29th. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.