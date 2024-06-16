Bowl ‘em over with fruit and veg

USING fruit and vegetables in your home interiors makes a perfect display with the changing seasons. You can effortlessly switch the fruits on display, adapting the décor to reflect each season.

From citrus delights in summer to the rich hues of autumnal fruits, they can add a dynamic element to your dining table décor.

A fruit bowl can work equally well in the living room as it does in the kitchen. Fruit bowls look elegant and refined on coffee table and kitchen counters as well as a centrepiece to a dining table.

Try placing pears in a bowl, they are uniquely shaped and give a dynamic vibe while maintaining an essence of pure beauty.

Love red? Apples or cherries in a bowl for the bold pop of red that will look stellar in a 1950s-designed retro kitchen. Or for a contemporary look, use aubergines with their fabulous vivid dark rich shiny skins, they look super on display.

You can group the fruits and vegetables according to size or colour. Display them in a fruit bowl or in transparent glass containers and mix and match them according to the criteria you’ve selected. For example, red apples and pomegranates can look great together.

Use a variety of vessels. Ceramic bowls, a wooden plate or a glass vase/jar, you can use various shapes and sizes to make your displays more interesting, try keep things simple. A few fresh lemons in a small-sized cylindrical container would look lovely by themselves.

If you need help with your home interiors contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 Facebook page ineanish or www.ineanish.ie