Best May reads from Kerr's bookshop Clonakilty

When was the last time you got lost in a great book?

Reading is one of life's simplest pleasures and thanks to our friends at Kerr's Bookshop Clonakilty we've never been short of a good recommendation.

Every month Kerr's Bookshop Clonakilty recommend a selection of books that cater to all tastes and we post them here.

Let us know if you read any of the books below and tell us whether you loved or hated them. Happy reading!

‘Handiwork’ by Sara Baume

A glimpse into the process of one Ireland's best writers, handiwork is Baume's non-fiction debut, written with the keen eye for nature and beauty as well as the extraordinary versatility Sara Baume's fans have come to expect.

‘Night Boat to Tangier’ by Kevin Barry

A tragicomic masterwork from the award-winning Kevin Barry, Night Boat to Tangier is a work of melancholy beauty, wit and lyrical brilliance. It's late one night at the Spanish port of Algeciras and two fading Irish gangsters are waiting on the boat from Tangier.

‘Nightshade’ (Alex Rider) by Anthony Horowitz

In this adrenaline-fuelled adventure in the number one bestselling series, Alex Rider is sent by MI6 Special Operations to infiltrate a new and sinister organization known only as Nightshade. Alex is on his own, with the fate of thousands of people resting in his hands.

‘Skulduggery Pleasant Seasons of War’ by Derek Landy

To avert catastrophe, Skulduggery and Valkyrie are sent on a secret mission that takes them away from everything they know, to a forsaken land of magic and grim, unrelenting terror. It is here that Valkyrie will have to fight the hardest ― not only against the enemies who want her dead, but also against her own self-destructive impulses. It's only by crawling through darkness that she'll be able to once again stand in the light…