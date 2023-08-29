BEST IN SHOW: A busy day in Bantry

Enjoying Bantry Show at the weekend were Shauna Murphy, Ava Byrne and Anna Fitzpatrick. (Photos: Denis Boyle)
Share this article
Eimear and Abby O’Shea from Castletownbere were at the show. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Alan Jennings from Leap with his champion sheep. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the show were Timmy and Ellie Gibbons with Rocky and Patch. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
***
We're on the lookout for West Cork's best farming family as part of our popular West Cork Farming Awards – Bantry Credit Union and Access Credit Union are delighted to be joint sponsors once again under the Cultivate brand – the winner will receive some great prizes for the entire family to enjoy!