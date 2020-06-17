Barbara Vickery passes away in United States

THE death has occurred, at an advanced age, of Mrs Barbara Vickery, who was a long-time resident of Bow Hall in Castletownshend.
Barbara and her devoted husband, Dick, who predeceased her, moved to Castletownshend many years ago, where they ran a charming and successful guesthouse, as Barbara with her gregarious personality and wonderful culinary skills endeared herself to all hearts. She was generous, empathetic, thoughtful, gracious, learned, and it was a joy to be in her company, and of course to enjoy her famous ‘Raison Bars’ and Chocolate Cake.
News
Jun, 2020
She took an active part in the life of her adopted environment through volunteering in the Gorta shop, attending the Flower Club, through her art and, of course, the ICA in earlier years, where she gave many wonderful cookery demonstrations to packed appreciative audiences. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all her friends.
In recent years, she returned to Minnesota, USA, to be with her children and grandchildren and there she spent her final and happy years. Sympathy was expressed to her children and extended family on her passing.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam álainn dílis.
