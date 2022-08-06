Baltimore set for a WOW fundraiser

A POPULAR cancer charity fundraiser is returning to Baltimore next week following a Covid-enforced break.

Women on the Water – WOW – was setup by in 2014 by Joan Collins, former Baltimore Sailing Club Commodore, following her diagnosis with leukaemia. The fundraiser supports both Breakthrough Cancer Research, founded by the late Professor Gerry O’Sullivan, and Marymount Hospice, and has raised thousands for charity in past years.

Joan Collins passed away at the end of 2018, and the WOW event is now run in her memory, with her daughter Odharnait and the team at BSC.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Odharnait said they were very excited to be back after the break for their fifth edition of the fundraiser. ‘We can’t wait to get out on the water, it’ll be a fun day out,’ she said.

‘At the time Mum set it up a lot of people in the area were diagnosed with cancer, so we just want to give something back.’

She says that the day is open to all – locals, visitors and tourists – and will feature a morning swim, a treasure hunt on the water, competitions, a charity raffle and more.

The only criteria for those wishing to join is to wear pink – the colour associated with breast cancer awareness month – and a lifejacket if you have one. The village and harbour of Baltimore transforms to a waterpark-like fun zone, with dinghies, kayaks, RIBs, sailing boats and currachs taking part in the competitions on the water – and given the event was stopped by Covid restrictions in recent years, organisers have promised this year will be extra special.

The event takes kicks off at this Thursday, August 11th. Entry is €30 for adults and €10 for children. For more information, see baltimoresailingclub.ie