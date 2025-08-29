Abbie and Munster target interpro win

ABBIE Salter-Townshend is hoping for interprovincial glory this Saturday, as Munster take on Leinster in the final at Energia Park (4.30pm).

The Skibbereen woman has started, at scrum half, all three games for Munster in the series, including the latest win away to Ulster, 38-17, that sealed a place in the final against the defending champs.

Salter-Townshend will be hoping to win her second trophy this year after her All-Ireland League Women’s Division success with UL Bohemians in April.

Munster already beat Leinster earlier in the campaign, winning 33-22, but anything can happen in a final. Also, in last year’s decider Leinster beat Munster 27-7.

The interpro final will be streamed live on the Sport TG4 YouTube channel.

There was West Cork representation on the Munster U18 Boys Clubs team that beat Ulster U18 Boys Clubs 27-19 in Newforge Sports Complex. Cillian O’Flynn (Bandon RFC) and Daniel Ward (Bantry Bay RFC) both started, while Ewan Knowles (Clonakilty RFC) was among the replacements.

On the Munster U18 Schools side that was defeated 35-23 by Ulster, the Bandon Grammar trio of Lewis Lenihan, Jack Deasy and Sam Barry were all involved.