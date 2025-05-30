Ballinspittle National School top of their game

BALLINSPITTLE National School shares second place in a national competition in the 2025 Trócaire Game Changers national final.

They were honoured for their achievement in producing a game entitled ‘Resource Run’ at the national showcase in Dublin recently.

Their innovative game impressed judges and other youth attendees alike at the finals of the competition.

More than 200 students, teachers, and youth workers from across Ireland attended the event at The Helix, where 29 teams of finalists presented their original board or card games on themes of global justice to the UN Sustainable Development Goals organisation.

What made the competition unusual is that the winners were chosen by other finalists and the Trócaire judging panel, after all of the competitors played and voted on all of the 29 games.

Now in its seventh year, Trócaire’s Game Changers competition, which is supported by Irish Aid, invites young people to explore complex world issues and creatively respond through the medium of play.

This year’s entries covered topics such as climate justice, gender equality, food security, conflict, education, and sustainability.

More than 130 entries were submitted from schools and youth groups across the country.

Mary Coogan, Trócaire’s Development Education Programme Manager, said: ‘Game changers brings global justice learning to life.

‘The standard this year was outstanding, and we’re delighted to celebrate the creativity and passion shown by young people like those from all Cork schools.’

This year, four games from the county, including St Mary’s High School in Middleton, which shared joint second made it to the finals.

The other worthy entries included another entry from Ballinspittle National School called ‘The Hunger Ru’n and Scoil Eoin, Innishannon, with their game, ‘Justice Chess’.