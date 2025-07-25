Bid to save closed Allihies sinkhole road

A LAST-DITCH attempt is to be made to prevent a road in Allihies being turned into a cul-de-sac.

The road has been closed since October 2019 when a massive sinkhole appeared that exposed a huge, cavernous mine shaft.

The road has been closed since then, and locals are having to do a drive around to get to where they want to go.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) tabled a motion calling on Cork County Council to take the matter up with Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien before the local authority decides to make the road a cul-de-sac.

According to Cllr Collins, the issue was raised at a recent transport committee meeting which was attended by Minister O’Brien.

‘At that meeting, Minister O’Brien said he would look into any possible solution to reopen the road. And he asked for all details and to see if the road could be reopened,’ said Cllr Collins.

‘In the light of the offer of help from the minister,’ Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) said, ‘we should pursue it, document the problem, and what needs to be done because it is very discommoding for people living in the area.

Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) agreed that they should write to the minister and executive engineer Kevin Lunch said a letter would be sent to the minister on behalf of the members of the West Cork Municipal District.

Kevin Lynch also pointed out: ‘The mine collapse is on private property but is reflected out onto the road.’

Previously, he said the department of transport was invited to carry out a full investigation on it, but they said it was outside of their remit.

‘The unknown quantity is the mines under the ground and the department is not taking ownership of it.’