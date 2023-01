Castleview Harrier Club at a meeting outside the Patrician Hall, Ballinascarthy. Included are: Paddy Murphy, Arthur O’Leary, Sunny Driscoll, Jimmy Whelton, George Wagner, Mike Deasy, Sean Griffin, JJ McCarthy, Jo Hennessy, Sunny O’Mahony, Jerry O’Leary and Kevin Feen. If you recognise anyone email [email protected]

