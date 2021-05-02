Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

May 2nd, 2021 7:10 AM

Ballineen GAA Annual Dinner Dance held at Collins’ Guesthouse, Drimoleague - 1965. Photo submitted by Derry Browne, Skibbereen. Front Row: William Foley, Fr. Hurley, Fr. Collins, Frank Burke, Fr. Collins, Tom Tisdall, Fr. Murphy and Jim Aherne. Centre Row: Michael O’Brien, Derry Corcoran, Michael Hennessy, James Hennessy, Joe Walsh, Ml Hennessy, Seamus McCarthy and John Hennessy. Back Row: David McMahon, Ray O’Mahony, Derry Browne, Con Connell, Florrie O’Driscoll, Noel Kevane, Tom Doyle, Mr. O’Donovan, Mr. McCarthy, Charles O’Donovan, Mr. Twomey, Kevin O’Driscoll, Paddy O’Sullivan and Dick White.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

