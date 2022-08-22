BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

After a two-year absence, Togher Sports returns on Sunday August 14th at Togher, Dunmanway. All are welcome. It was set up in 1974, and pictured are the 1990 committee. Front from left: Donal Hurley, Donal O’Donovan, Jim Collins, Donagh Newman, Sean Crowley, Peadar Newman. Back: Denis O’Donovan, Gerry Hurley, Mick Galvin, Niall Hurley, Nan Hurley, Eileen White, Jimmy Cronin, Sheila Galvin, Jimmy O’Donovan, Kathleen Manning and Don Noonan.

