BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

August 22nd, 2022 7:10 AM

By Southern Star Team

After a two-year absence, Togher Sports returns on Sunday August 14th at Togher, Dunmanway.  All are welcome.  It was set up in 1974, and pictured are the 1990 committee. Front from left: Donal Hurley, Donal O’Donovan, Jim Collins, Donagh Newman, Sean Crowley, Peadar Newman. Back: Denis O’Donovan, Gerry Hurley, Mick Galvin, Niall Hurley, Nan Hurley, Eileen White, Jimmy Cronin, Sheila Galvin, Jimmy O’Donovan, Kathleen Manning and Don Noonan.

