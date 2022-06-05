Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

June 5th, 2022 10:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Clonakilty Vocational School county champions 1960. Back from left: Kevin McCarthy, teacher and trainer; Noel O’Donovan, Jim Lane, Jerry Keohane, Mossy Shanley, Jimmy O’Regan, Jimmy Hayes, Tony Murphy, Pat Hayes, Fachtna Callaghan, Paddy Cotter, principal. Front from left: Frank White, Connie Driscoll, JP White, Paddy White (capt), Brendan Sexton, Mickie Lyons, Declan McLoughlin, Dermot Kingston and Donal Mahony, teacher. (Photo courtesy of Frank White)

