BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms. May 29th, 2022 7:10 AM

Civic reception by Skibbereen Urban and District Council at the Town Hall for the victorious St Fachtna’s De La Salle senior football team who won the All Ireland Colleges Final in Croke Park in 1992. (Photo: Garry Minihane)