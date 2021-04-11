BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

Pictured at a dinner in the Munster Arms Hotel, Bandon, in 1990 to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of Hamilton High School were some members of the Leaving Cert class of 1974 – seated from left – Con Downing, Dan Crowley (RIP), Martin Keane, Teddy Hayes and Jim Brennan. Back: David Murphy, Gerald Collins, Donal Collins, Gerard Lyons, Plunkett Taaffe and John O’Callaghan.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]