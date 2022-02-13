Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

February 13th, 2022 7:10 AM

Going bowling at Meades in Ballinascarthy in 1958, were back from left: Gerald Kingston RIP, Jack McCull RIP, Jerry Calnan, Richie Harte RIP, Sonny Calnan, Jerry Keohane RIP, Vinnie Harte RIP. Front: Danny Doctor Donovan RIP and Jerry Keane RIP.

