Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

January 1st, 2022 7:10 AM

Share this article

A group enjoying Christmas drinks organised by Clonakilty Macra, held in Dunmore House Hotel on December 28th 1961.

(Photo courtesy of the Bluett Photography Archive. See clonakilty1960sphotoarchive.com)

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

***

The 2021 West Cork Farming Awards

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.