BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

A group enjoying Christmas drinks organised by Clonakilty Macra, held in Dunmore House Hotel on December 28th 1961.
(Photo courtesy of the Bluett Photography Archive. See clonakilty1960sphotoarchive.com)
Dec, 2021
