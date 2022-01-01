BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

A group enjoying Christmas drinks organised by Clonakilty Macra, held in Dunmore House Hotel on December 28th 1961.

(Photo courtesy of the Bluett Photography Archive. See clonakilty1960sphotoarchive.com)

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]