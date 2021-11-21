Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

November 21st, 2021 7:10 AM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

Winners of the Economy Run in 1979. This was organised in the Skibbereen area by the local motor club. Front: Gretta Hickey, Ballydehob; Teddy O’Brien, Bantry; Gerard Minihane, Lisheen and Michael Hurley. Back: Donncha Hayes, Bernard O’Brien, both commitee members; JJ McCarthy, Ahiohill, overall winner; Gerald Barry and Gerald O’Brien, committee

 

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.