BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

Winners of the Economy Run in 1979. This was organised in the Skibbereen area by the local motor club. Front: Gretta Hickey, Ballydehob; Teddy O’Brien, Bantry; Gerard Minihane, Lisheen and Michael Hurley. Back: Donncha Hayes, Bernard O’Brien, both commitee members; JJ McCarthy, Ahiohill, overall winner; Gerald Barry and Gerald O’Brien, committee

