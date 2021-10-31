BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Brian O’Sullivan, Enniskeane sent us this picture and wrote: ‘I first came across this photo in Dan Cronin’s Barber shop about 25 years ago. A WWII mine had washed up on Inchydoney beach. My grandfather Dinny Murphy of Casement Street, Clonakilty, originally from the Bere Island/Beara Peninsula region is on the far left.’ If readers can identify any one else in the photo please email [email protected]

