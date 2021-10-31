Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

October 31st, 2021 7:10 AM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

Brian O’Sullivan, Enniskeane sent us this picture and  wrote: ‘I first came across this photo in Dan Cronin’s Barber shop about 25 years ago. A WWII mine had washed up on Inchydoney beach. My grandfather Dinny Murphy of Casement Street, Clonakilty, originally from the Bere Island/Beara Peninsula region is on the far left.’ If readers can identify any one else in the photo please email [email protected]

 

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.