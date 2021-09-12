READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]
BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.
September 12th, 2021 7:10 AM
Share this article
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Related content
WestCorkLife
1 hour ago
Donal’s cheesy new West Cork show
Life
10 Sep, 2021
Focus more on enjoyment, less on achievement
News
8 Sep, 2021
Free Home & Garden magazine; Sex assault unit opens in West Cork; Leaving Certs results round-up; The story behind Kinsale’s 9/11 garden; Looking back on the heady days of school grads; Dunmanway’s links to top navy brass; Ronan’s reign as Cork football manager is over; Cork v Kilkenny All-Ireland final preview; County championships kick into life
Recommended
WestCorkLife
1 hour ago
Donal’s cheesy new West Cork show
Sport
3 hours ago
It is getting the minute details right that gives you a chance, explains Cork camogie manager Murray
News
13 hours ago