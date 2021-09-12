BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

Life

This photograph was taken by Michael Minihane on a typically ‘soft’ St Patrick’s Day, 17th March 1963. The late Seamus Davis, sporting a shamrock, is seen on the front left, playing double bass. Behind is Michael Minihane, followed by John O’Sullivan. Bringing up the rear is Cathal O’Donovan making an impact with clashing cymbals! This was the inaugural appearance of the three trombone players, who had yet to be kitted out in uniform: from left to right - Christy O’Driscoll, Raymond Croke and John Dwyer. To the right of Christy and looking up at the camera is Peter O’Sullivan. Behind him, the bass drum resounds to the beat of Don Kelly. The snare drum on the day was skillfully played by Jimmy O’Sullivan - back right, while his other son Wilson, in front, plays bass. The other Chris Driscoll, with cigarette in hand, is making valiant efforts to hold the line. The band master at the time was the late Mr O’Gorman. Is that Robbie Gill in the background guarding the entrance to Shannon’s grocery store? Can anyone identify the other members of the band? Email [email protected]

