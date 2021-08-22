Life BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms. August 22nd, 2021 7:10 AM

At the West Cork Hotel Skibbereen on 6th or 7th August 1961 celebrating the Diamond Wedding Anniversary of Daniel and Nora O’Donovan (nee McCarthy) of Stella Maris, Goleen. (1874-1964) & (1867-1976). Included in the photo were their surviving four daughters, three sons and seven grandchildren. This photo was sent to us from Bristol-based Patrick O’Donovan who wrote: ‘I am standing in the second row from the back, three from the left, next to my father Patrick who wrote regularly for you between 1935 and 1939 when he was the office manager of the Browhead/Crookhaven Quarry, company he worked for in London until his retirement in 1974. Daniel was a lighthouse keeper who spent many long years tending lighthouses all around the coast of Ireland as principal keeper, including the Fasnet for many years.’