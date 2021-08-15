Life BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms August 15th, 2021 7:10 AM

Goleen Junior B champions of 1959. They beat Newcestown 3-0 to 1-4 to become the South West Cork Junior B champions. Included in the photo are back (left to right): B. O’Meara, D. O’Meara, T. Hoddnett, D. Downey, B. O’Sullivan (Crook), D. Cotter, P. O’Neill, D. O’Sullivan, J. Buckley, J. O’Connor, J. Sheehan, D. O’Donovan, F. Arundel, D. O’Driscoll, R. Sugrue, J. O’Driscoll, D. Coughlan, J. Moynihane. Front (L-R): J. Kennedy, Rev. Fr. M. O’Riordan, M. O’Sullivan, S. Harrington, B. O’Sullivan (Ballydehob), D. O’Sullivan (Capt.), P. Coughlan, J. Downey, S. Lyons, T. McSweeney.