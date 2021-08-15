Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

August 15th, 2021 7:10 AM

Goleen Junior B champions of 1959. They beat Newcestown 3-0 to 1-4 to become the South West Cork Junior B champions. Included in the photo are back (left to right): B. O’Meara, D. O’Meara, T. Hoddnett, D. Downey, B. O’Sullivan (Crook), D. Cotter, P. O’Neill, D. O’Sullivan, J. Buckley, J. O’Connor, J. Sheehan, D. O’Donovan, F. Arundel, D. O’Driscoll, R. Sugrue, J. O’Driscoll, D. Coughlan, J. Moynihane. Front (L-R): J. Kennedy, Rev. Fr. M. O’Riordan, M. O’Sullivan, S. Harrington, B. O’Sullivan (Ballydehob), D. O’Sullivan (Capt.), P. Coughlan, J. Downey, S. Lyons, T. McSweeney.

Among the many responses we got to last week’s photo, Rory Conlon emailed in to say how lovely it was to see his parents in last week’s photo on Back in the Day, from left to right is his Dad, Michael Conlon, (Cork County Manager), his Mum, Kitty Conlon, and their good friends Honor McSweenëy and her husband architect Pat McSweeney.

 

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

