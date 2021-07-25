READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]
BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms
July 25th, 2021 7:10 AM
Share this article
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Related content
News
22 Jul, 2021
GALLERY: Access Credit Union Skibbereen and Bandon deliver curiosity and fun with new campaign
News
21 Jul, 2021
24-page Olympic Games preview magazine; FREE West Cork Olympians poster; 'I played the role of Sophie Toscan du Plantier'; West Cork water supplies under pressure; How Olympic athletes’ families will last the pace
News
20 Jul, 2021
In this week's Southern Star: FREE 24-page Olympic special & poster; 'I played the role of Sophie Toscan du Plantier'; Baby oil, bum bags and blistering heat - read Emma Connolly's Covid Diary; Cork v Kerry Munster final preview
Life
20 Jul, 2021
We’re doing this in memory of dad
Recommended
Sport
2 hours ago
Casey and Cremen through to A/B semi-final at Olympics
News
10 hours ago
Eileen urges all farmers to rethink safety after her livestock accident
News
12 hours ago