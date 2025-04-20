BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

It’s 64 years since the last train ran on the West Cork Railway line from Clonakilty on Good Friday, 1961. The Baltimore extension, above, was built between Skibbereen and Baltimore and was completed in 1893. It was the last major extension to the line and the most southernly point on it. Baltimore was the last station to come and the first to go in West Cork, with the tracks gone by 1962.

