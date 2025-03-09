BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

This week’s photo, sent in by Hilary O’Sullivan comes all the way from 1914, of students in Kilmeen NS. Front row, from left: John Good, Nat Hawkins, Bob Bateman, Henry and Barney Good. Second row: Madge Buttimer, Kit Hawkins, Elma Bateman, ?, Mary Bryan, Maggie Hurley, Daisy Bateman, Eliza Gabriel, Cissy Shorten, Annie Buttimer. Third row: Jenny Buttimer, Knocks, Beatrice Buttimer, Rachel Hobbs, Susie Gariel, Jenny Buttimer, Nancy Buttimer, Suzannah Buttimer, Tom Buttimer, Thomas Buttimer. Back row: Tom Gariel, Willie Shorten, Arthur Kingston, Walter Hurley, Sam Hawkins, Edwin Kingston, Alan Hurley, Robert Hawkins, George Buttimer, Robert Buttimer, John Buttimer, teacher Ethel Kingston.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com