BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

September 18th, 2023

By Southern Star Team

Following on from our feature on Mizen Head last week, this week we are having a flashback to the beginnings of the great visitor attraction.Those at the first opening of the bridge to the public in 1993 included Rosaleen Hurley, Mizen Vision; Catherine Barry; Steve O’Sullivan, Commissioner of Irish Lights; Fidelma Griffin, Schull; Brian O’Regan, Commissioner of Irish Lights; Kathleeen Griffin, Schull; Frankie Griffin, Schull, and Sue Hill of the Mizen Tourism Co-op.

