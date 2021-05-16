READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]
BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms
May 16th, 2021 7:10 AM
Share this article
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Related content
News
12 May, 2021
Barbers, museums and 'click & collect' are back, FBI links to West Cork child imagery case, golfer Padraig Harrington on his West Cork roots, the search for West Cork's Cutest Pet begins, FREE 12-page Motoring supplement
Recommended
Harrington’s strong bond with Beara
News
8 hours ago
Jerry retires after 40 years of service
Sport
11 hours ago