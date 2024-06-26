BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

This week's picture dates 20 years, to the mid 2000's and shows the O'Sullivan brothers Sean and Donal at the Ilen Street Vintage Festival. Donal (right) was also the chairman of the Skibbereen Rowing Club for 35 years. He passed away in 2022. The two men are brothers of Prof Gerry O'Sullivan, the cancer research pioneer. The photo was taken by Eoghan Daly.

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com