Southern Star Ltd. logo
Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

June 26th, 2024 9:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia Image

Share this article

This week's picture dates 20 years, to the mid 2000's and shows the O'Sullivan brothers Sean and Donal at the Ilen Street Vintage Festival. Donal (right) was also the chairman of the Skibbereen Rowing Club for 35 years. He passed away in 2022. The two men are brothers of Prof Gerry O'Sullivan, the cancer research pioneer. The photo was taken by Eoghan Daly.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended