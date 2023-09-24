Author champions homegrown kids’ books

WEST CORK children’s author Leona Forde has joined writers and illustrators from across Ireland to launch a campaign to promote homegrown children’s books.

Leona jointed internationally celebrated authors and illustrators such as Artemis Fowl author Eoin Colfer and Laureate na nÓg Patricia Forde, to launch Discover Irish Children’s Books.

Discover Irish Children’s Books estimates there are upwards of 350 published children’s writers and illustrators from or living in Ireland. Yet for 15 weeks between May and early August 2023, no Irish books charted in the weekly children’s top 10 sellers list. In the same period, 96 Irish writers charted in the equivalent list for adult’s fiction.

To highlight the range of Irish titles available to young readers, the campaign will launch a new top 10 bestsellers list dedicated to Irish children’s books. The list will be informed by the top 10 bestsellers in a different independent bookshop across Ireland each week throughout September and October. The list will be available each week on www.discoveririshkidsbooks.ie.

Award-winning children’s writer and illustrator Chris Haughton has also designed a sticker to be made available to bookshops, libraries and schools to highlight Irish children’s books for young readers and adults. The campaign will raise awareness of titles for all ages on social media using #DiscoverIrishKidsBooks and work directly with teachers to recommend novels for class groups. Resources will be available on the website.

‘Out of interest, I asked children attending my summer workshops who their favourite writer was,’ said children’s writer and bookseller, Sarah Webb. ‘Even when prompted, they struggled to name an Irish writer.’

For more see discoveririshkidsbooks.ie.