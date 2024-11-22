Annual charity ball will bring Christmas joy to children of Clon

THE Clonakilty Charity Ball committee is excited to announce that this year’s charity ball is set to take place November 23rd at Fernhill House Hotel.

This year the ball will raise funds to bring a joy-filled Christmas to all the children of Clonakilty.

The charity ball will feature an unforgettable night of entertainment, including performances by The Riffshop Band, music by Red FM DJ and local legend Stevie G, and a special comedy set by Cork comedian Reggie (Ask Audrey Like and Reggie for President).

Guests will enjoy a gourmet dinner with a prosecco reception, live entertainment, a raffle and an exciting auction and are encouraged to ‘dress to impress’ in their finest evening wear in a suit or tuxedo and elegant gowns or cocktail dresses.

This year, the funds raised will support making Christmas in Clonakilty extra memorable through three initiatives: a collaboration with the Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce’s project to Light up Clonakilty for Christmas; a donation to improve facilities at the Clonakilty Shack youth space and also helping to make sure that Santa comes to the children at the Lodge and the Ukrainian children of Clonakilty.

A small number of tickets for the ball are still available at the Clonakilty chamber of commerce page at www.tickettailor.com.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses and individuals who wish to make donation.

Contact [email protected] for further information.

The committee has received huge support from local businesses and will have a fantastic auction and raffle on the night.

Raffle tickets cost €20 each or five for €50, with the first name out of the hat winning €2,000 of Clonakilty money.

To purchase visit www.gofundme.com/f/making-christmas-special-for-all-the-children-of-clon.