Amanda Bone opens exhibition inspired by ‘magical and ordinary’

ARCHITECT and RTÉ Home of the Year presenter Amanda Bone will open a two-man exhibition by artists Ian Humphreys and Cóilín Murray entitled New Paintings and Prints which runs from May 31st to June 16th at Cnoc Buí gallery in Union Hall.

Both artists have lived and worked in West Cork since the 1980s. Cóilín was a founder member of the West Cork Arts Centre and Ian has been active with the Blue House Gallery in Schull. Ian and Cóilín have talked about showing together over the years as they feel their works illuminate each other and they are now finally taking the opportunity at Cnoc Buí.

West Cork is an inspiration for the pair’s work. ‘The pure grace of living and working in such a place (though the stuff of the world inevitably flows through) is both magical and ordinary,’ said Cóilín.

‘I feel deeply a responsibility to the awe of it.

‘The wonder that I feel walking in our local townlands … the act of painting is in no way separate from the experience of living here in West Cork.’