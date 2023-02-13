Activities for all the family this mid-term

FEBRUARY mid-term break is fast approaching and whether your school is closed for two days or the whole week, whether your kids have reached school age or not, there’s lots to enjoy in February in West Cork.

The area has an abundance of family friendly walks to choose from. Glengarriff Woods Nature Reserve is one such option and it has a range of walking trails to choose from. There are plenty of picnic areas and be sure to keep an eye out for the waterfall and the multitude of flora and fauna to be seen.

Kinsale is an ideal place for a town walk by the water, but also popular is the Scilly Walk from the Harbour, along to Summercove and Charles Fort.

The beach provides a free morning or afternoon of fun with friends, and try adding a flask of hot chocolate or small stove for sausages and rolls and see the reaction you’ll get. Gather up some stones for an art activity to keep the fun going at home.

The Warren is a spectacular choice, no matter the time of year. The Clifftop Walk from The Warren to Ownehincha is another great option while you’re there. Maybe bring the baby carrier/sling if you have a smallie who’s not walking or unstable on their feet.

The Beara Peninsula is a stunning drive with lots of gorgeous villages like Adrigole and Allihies where you can stop to stretch your legs or have a picnic.

Another good route is out to Inchydoney to look at the waves when it’s wet and wild, across the causeway towards Dunmore and Duneen, and loop back around through Ardfield.

The area has lots of great playgrounds including Innishannon, Baltimore for a playground with a view and Ballinspittle for great options for all ages.

Mid-term is also about relaxing at home. Why not use some of the stones gathered at the beach for the kids to make fiingerprint hearts in preparation for Valentine’s Day? Or gather up some toilet rolls, push in the top to make a heart shape, and let the kids off with their imaginations to make cards, notes and pictures for their loved ones.

• Gemma Kingston is the West Cork based co-founder of The Family Edit, see www.thefamilyedit.ie