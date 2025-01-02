ABBAesque on the way to Rosscarbery

IT might be worth it to take a chance on a trip to Rosscarbery at the weekend as one of the world’s most loved Abba tributes comes to town.

ABBAesque will be performing at the Celtic Ross Hotel on Sunday, January 5th at 8pm.

The band have been playing the hits of the Swedish favourites for three decades, and in the past even headlined Dublin’s 11,000 capacity Point Theatre (now the 3 Arena) on New Year’s Eve, while they have also performed on The Late Late Show and more recently joined with the RTE Concert Orchestra to perform the music of ABBA at the National Concert Hall. A night of great music and fun looks guaranteed in Ross for their arrival.