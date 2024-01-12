A special Rosscarbery Christmas

ROSSCARBERY woman, Margaret O’Brien, returned home for her first Christmas in Ireland in more than six decades.

One of 10 children, Margaret (nee O’Regan) was born in 1937 in Rosscarbery, where she had a happy childhood.

At the age of 19, she left Ireland to find work and travelled to the UK with her sister Jo. She settled in Birmingham, and found her soulmate and husband, Pat O’Brien, who was a native of Bandon.

Margaret and Pat were married in 1959, and they welcomed their first child Tony in March 1960.

The following year, Christmas 1961, the young family travelled home to West Cork. Although the family holidayed in Rosscarbery almost every summer, they have not celebrated the festive season in Ireland since then.

Margaret and Pat enjoyed a long and happy marriage of 54 years, and were blessed with five children: Tony, Marie, Jackie, Sharon and Michelle. They have nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Sadly, Pat passed away in 2013.

Margaret, who is now 86 years old, was delighted to be able to celebrate Christmas in Rosscarbery for the first time in more than six decades with 14 members of the family from Birmingham, and local relatives.

It was a celebration that was made happier by the fact that Margaret – who had spent much of 2023 waiting for a pace-maker to be fitted – was able to enjoy the festivities with much improved health.

The family made the most of the festive season in West Cork with a trip on the Polar Express in Clonakilty; their own family carol service by candlelight on Christmas Eve; a Christmas Day swim at The Warren; and mass on Christmas morning at St Fachtna’s Church, were Margaret had been christened and received her First Holy Communion.