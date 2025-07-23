A legend who will never be forgotten - Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin

A DARK cloud has hung over Clonakilty since one of its most cherished citizens, Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin, passed away on Sunday after a long illness.

As a former town mayor and a town councillor, Clonakilty and its people meant everything to Cionnaith. He was the Clonakilty notes correspondent for The Southern Star for over 30 years and always had his finger on the pulse on what was happening in his local community.

A passionate advocate for a number of causes, he also held strong political beliefs and was an active member of Sinn Féin.

His love of the Irish culture and language saw him serve as Runaí at Gaeilscoil Mhichíl Choileáin – a school he helped establish – for many years and he was honoured by the school during its recent 30th anniversary celebrations.

Retired editor of The Southern Star Con Downing said: ‘He was always reliable and conscientious, with a wry sense of humour, traits he also brought to all the community projects he was involved in for the betterment of Clonakilty and to everything else he set his mind to.

‘His abiding quest in life was seeking social justice, especially for minority groups. He was a fearless and an able PRO for many such organisations when highlighting their causes.’

Disability activist Evie Evans said Cionnaith was the driving force behind the Clonakilty Access Group, adding: ‘His dedication to the community was second to none. The Gaeilscoil and Clonakilty simply won’t be the same without him.’

Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage said they are ‘heartbroken’ to hear of Cionnaith’s passing and noted he was a fantastic PRO of their society since its foundation in 2011.

Édaín O’Donnell of West Cork Film Studios said Cionnaith was ‘one in a million’ who had a profound passion and deep understanding for what it is to be Irish.

‘His unbridled love for our language, his understanding of our history, culture, politics and poetry. A proud Republican, he always took a stand against injustice and any cruelty to both people and animals,’ she said.

‘Every child that was lucky enough to go to Gaeilscoil Mhíchíl Choileáin adored him. He never missed an opportunity to make people smile.’

Sean Mahon, managing director of The Southern Star said that it’s 30 years since Cionnaith started contributing the Clonakilty notes for the newspaper every week, ably representing and promoting Clonakilty with a passion.

‘From all at The Southern Star, past and present, our heartfelt condolences to Nina and the Ó Súilleabháin family on the very sad passing of Cionnaith. We thank him for his superb work and may he rest in peace.’

Former Councillor Paul Hayes said Cionnaith was the main reason he himself got involved in politics.

‘I really admired his incredible community work and willingness to stand up for the underprivileged and underrepresented people in our town especially,’ said Paul.

Former Sinn Féin Cork city councillor Mick Nugent said Cionnaith was a long-time party activist in West Cork and was central over the years to the growth of the organisation.

Anthony McDermott, who also served as mayor of Clonakilty, said Cionnaith was a ‘great ambassador’ for the town. ‘Even when his health was failing he still would give a helping hand where possible. A legend who will never be forgotten.’

Clonakilty Mayoral Council said Cionnaith, who served as the town’s second mayor from 2015 to 2016, was also ‘one in a million’, adding: ‘We will be forever grateful to him for all that he has done for Clonakilty, but especially when he was Mayor of Clonakilty – he set an incredibly high standard.’

At this week’s meeting of the local authority, West Cork councillors also offered votes of sympathy to Cionnaith’s family and friends.

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) said Cionnaith was an ‘exceptional human being’ who was always to the fore when it came to raising awareness of issues both at home and abroad.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) described Cionnaith as a ‘great character’ and ‘huge community activist’ who contributed greatly to West Cork and Clonakilty.

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) also offered a vote of sympathy to Cionnaith’s family and friends

‘I knew him very well and he was a great activist in Clonakilty. He was involved in everything that happened there over the past 30 years. He was great man for the town.’

Cionnaith is survived by his wife Nina Ahern, his mother Mary and siblings Declan, Leonard, Terence, Gilbert and Sandra.

Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann.