Galley Head Swim postponed until 16th August

The iconic Galley Head Swim had to be postponed last Saturday due to a small craft warning and poor weather conditions.

Since its inception, the 10km open water sea swim event around the iconic Galley Head lighthouse will have raised over half a million euro in 7 years for a range of locally based charities and organisations including Marymount Hospice, West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue, Irish Community Air Ambulance, CoAction, Cancer Connect and the Samaritans.

The swim starts at the Red Strand, heads out past Galley Head and finishes on Warren Strand in Rosscarbery.

Participants can either swim the whole distance as solo swimmers or as a relay team of 2, 3 or 4 people and every swimmer and relay team has to be accompanied by their own dedicated safety boat and skipper.

Tony Rafferty, one of the organisers of the event said 'We'd like to thank all of our swimmers in advance of the swim for the huge efforts they are putting in with their distance swimming training and also their fundraising efforts. Weather permitting our rearranged event date of Saturday, August 16th should be a fantastic day and as ever safety is always our number one priority for all. We would also like to thank all our volunteers, safety crews and sponsors. Every penny that is raised goes directly to our nominated charities'

The organisers are also putting out a plea out for any skippers with their own boat or access to boat to get in touch if they are interested in becoming a safety boat on the day as currently there are a few swimmers and teams who haven't managed to secure a skipper and as result will not be able to take part.

Skippers must have access to a minimum of a 50 horsepower boat with VHF radio and should get in touch with Margaret on 0872445821.

Donations to Galley Head Swim can be made here - https://www.idonate.ie/ event/galleyheadswim25