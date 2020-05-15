A baaa-d day rescued for little lamb who got head stuck in feeding bucket

A YOUNG lamb who got his head wedged in a bucket after having his dinner was ‘rescued’ by his owner in Bantry yesterday.

The little lamb was grazing on the Goat’s Path near Bantry, when his got his head stuck in the bucket he was feeding from.

Our pictures, by David Creedon of the Anzenberger agency, show the other lambs looking on, unable to help out, until Mary’s arrival to save the day!