Life

A baaa-d day rescued for little lamb who got head stuck in feeding bucket

May 15th, 2020 10:03 AM

By Siobhan Cronin

The young lamb got his head wedged in a bucket after feeding. (Photo: David Creedon/Anzenberger)

Share this article

A YOUNG lamb who got his head wedged in a bucket after having his dinner was ‘rescued’ by his owner in Bantry yesterday.

The little lamb was grazing on the Goat’s Path near Bantry, when his got his head stuck in the bucket he was feeding from.

He was unable to dislodge his little head until his owner Mary O’Brien arrived and rescued him.

Our pictures, by David Creedon of the Anzenberger agency, show the other lambs looking on, unable to help out, until Mary’s arrival to save the day!

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

News

13 May, 2020

West Cork gears up to welcome tourists this summer; FF Cllr criticises party's talks with FG; Probe into 23 poisoned buzzards; Gardaí issue warning to 'boy racers'; Farmer is killed by bull; Kinsale 'café pod' plans; The Arsenal trainee who played for Adrigole; WCL clubs in favour of completing season; Mercy Heights' stars relive All-Ireland win; Sinead O'Regan goes extra mile for charity; 'Open for Business', our weekly directory of local businesses doing deliveries, takeaways, phone/click & collect across West Cork 

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.