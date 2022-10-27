Ten spooky films to watch this Hallowe'en

HALLOWE'EN is upon us once again, and now is the perfect time to get yourself geared up by settling in to watch a scary film.

The ghoulish holiday has long been synonymous with some of the best cinema around – with hundreds of films both genuinely terrifying and full of fun associated with October 31st.

Whether you’re looking for a fun family watch or want to be genuinely scared, there’s something for everyone below.

Hereditary

One of the scariest films to be released in recent years, Ari Aster’s directorial debut Hereditary is guaranteed to unnerve you.

It stars Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne - among others - as the members of a family haunted by a mysterious presence after the death of their secretive grandmother.

Now considered to be one of the best horror films of all-time, this not one for the faint-hearted.

Little Shop of Horrors

If you fancy something a little less stressful, look no further.

One of the best film musicals ever made (fact), Little Shop of Horrors is the perfect Hallowe’en group-watch.

If you’re unsure about musicals in general, this is the one to break the mould. Featuring brilliant music and a standout performance from Steve Martin as an evil dentist, this film is fun rather than frightening.

Note: the film does feature some adult/serious themes, so might not be suitable for younger children.

Monster House

Monster House follows the story of three young teens who discover that their neighbour’s creepy house is more than it seems – that it is a living monster who comes alive.

A comedy-horror made for younger audiences, this film is unlikely to send you running for safety but does feature enough tension to be counted as a great family watch for everyone.

Hocus Pocus

One of the classic Hallowe’en films, Hocus Pocus has become one of the most-popular family films to watch come the end of October.

Three witches resurrect after 300 years to exact revenge and begin a reign of terror after Max, a young boy who moves to Salem with his family, lights a cursed Candle of Black Flame.

It is suitable for adults and children alike - with the long-anticipated sequel now available to watch if you enjoy the original.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

While the reboot came out this year to poor reviews, Tobe Hooper’s 1974 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is to this day considered one of the scariest films ever made.

The basic story: Five friends head out to rural Texas to visit the grave of a grandfather. They stumble across what appears to be a deserted house, only to discover something sinister within. Something armed with a chainsaw.

Despite what you might assume the film is not particularly gory, as very little blood is shown on screen – although it might make you squeamish for other reasons!

Paranorman

Another animated offering, Paranorman goes under the radar as one of the best animated films of recent times.

Young Norman Babcock is the resident of an ill-fated town that is reeling under a deadly curse. Norman, with his unique ability to talk to ghosts, and a few companions must come together to save the town.

Paranorman is a film to make you laugh while still featuring everything you might expect from a Hallowe’en film.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

If you aren’t a fan of Hallowe’en you must be a big Christmas buff, and that’s where The Nightmare Before Christmas comes in.

Jack Skellington, a being from Halloween Town, finds Christmas Town and is instantly enchanted. The situation becomes riveting when his obsession with Christmas leads him to abduct Santa Claus.

The perfect film for lovers of the two most popular holidays.

Beetlejuice

If this list is proving any point, it’s that the 80s and 90s were a golden era for slightly cheesy Hallowe’en films.

Beetlejuice is yet another example, featuring a standout performance from Michael Keaton.

When the deceased couple Adam and Barbara are unsuccessful in scaring away a family that has moved into their old home, they seek the help of bio-exorcist Betelgeuse.

With wacky performances and a distinct style, this film helped kick Tim Burton’s career off for good.

The Babadook

Moving back to the 21st century, The Babadook is a genuinely chilling thriller which will force you to the edge of your seat.

Sam, a young boy, is convinced of a monster's presence in his home, due to certain disturbing visions.

Featuring one of the best uses of sound in horror cinema, that monster is the Babadook-dook-dook.

Sam’s erratic behaviour concerns his mother, Amelia, who spirals into a state of paranoia, along with us in the audience.

Halloween

No Hallowe’en list is complete without Halloween itself.

John Carpenter’s thriller starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Myers has spawned a huge franchise, but the original is still the place to go for horror film lovers.

It has gone down in history as one of the most iconic films ever, and if you head out this weekend you’re bound to see more than one person wearing the Mike Myers mask.