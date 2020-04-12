Upside of the coronavirus

SIR – The mainstream media is full of it, doom and gloom about the coronavirus.

Let’s have a look at some of the consequential benefits of the lockdown. Children, normally with minders, in many cases from seven in the morning to seven in the evening, eyes glued to kiddies’ programmes on TV, are now bonding with parents confined to homes. House dogs never had so much exercise.

Drunken driving is dramatically reduced, freeing up ambulance crews and first responders. Let’s hope a return to the rushing and racing days, the desire for multiple foreign holidays, the race to have the most modern electric car ownership are things of the past.

Joe Terry,

Tower, Blarney.