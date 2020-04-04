TD’s ‘nasty and vicious remarks’

SIR – I was very disappointed to hear that our latest TD, Holly Cairns, who so proudly took her seat recently in Dáil Eireann, should have made such nasty and vicious remarks about Pope Francis.

I am a Catholic and I would safely say nearly 90% of all voters in Cork South West are likewise. Ms Cairns may be of a different persuasion, but that does not justify her accusing the leader of a church different to her own of child abuse.

Would Ms Cairns make the same remarks about the Queen of England or indeed of the Prophet Mohammed? Can she dig up any dirt on any other Church leaders (within Cork South West or outside) and go public likewise?

Unfortunately, over the last few decades it has been popular and indeed regarded as a sign of intellectual maturity to blame the Catholic Church for any possible abuse the informed mind can conjure up, especially as regards sexual crimes.

The priests of West Cork have served us faithfully through thick and thin (even putting up with bigotry) and I hope that they will continue to do so. What would we do if there were no priests to say mass, grant absolution, anoint the sick, celebrate marriage, administer to the dying?

Think of the great work of Brother Kevin Crowley, OFM Cap, from Enniskeane, who despite poor health has set up the world-renowned Capuchin Day Centre in Church Street, Dublin to feed the homeless and any other person in need of a meal.

Shame on you Ms Cairns for your shallow bigotry and, whilst I wish you best of luck in your career, I don’t think I will be canvassing or voting for you next time round. You might also ask Róisín Shortall, leader of your party – whose brother Fr Bryan Shortall, OFM Cap, ministers tirelessly to the people of Dublin – whether she sits comfortably beside an outright supporter of abortion in our national parliament.

Seán Ó Mathúna,

Dunbeacon,Durrus,Bantry.