Healthcare workers appreciate support

SIR – Whilst healthcare can at times prove difficult, as healthcare providers we rely on each other to debrief now and again. With Covid-19 rearing its ugly head globally, it has now made healthcare work significantly more challenging.

We as a nation (in particular healthcare staff who may be asymptomatic) have also struggled to come to the realisation that we cannot at this time display courtesy and affection by shaking hands with friends and colleagues or hugging our loved ones in times of crisis.

Morale however was given a helping hand or rather ‘helping hands’ when the nation came together to applaud us for our service.

West Cork people came together in their droves to commend the West Cork health services – general, mental health, nursing homes,Bantry Hospice, Cork ARC, National Learning Network, CoAction, home helps, carers, GPs and community health services etc. This was also the case nationally, which again was warmly received.

It should also be noted that, as healthcare providers, we are hugely grateful to the gardai who are protecting the vulnerable in the community and construction workers, electricians, painters and general maintenance professionals who are working around the clock to build much-needed isolation units.

We are also grateful to shops, supermarkets, postal services, spiritual people of all churches, public representatives and the considerate public who respect social distancing and are endeavouring to flatten the curve.

To borrow a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, ‘The future depends on what we do in the present’ and, as a nation, I firmly believe that the millions of decent and honourable people in Ireland are doing everything they can.

Warmest regards to everyone.

Brendan Hayes,

Mental health nurse,

Bantry Hospital.