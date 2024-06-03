Friendship for Palestine is alive and well in West Cork

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

EDITOR – It has been very hard to watch the shocking events unfolding in Rafah over the past few days amid the ongoing humanitarian disaster for displaced and starving Palestinian families.

The indiscriminate attacks on Rafah by Israel and the ensuing loss of civilian lives has rightly drawn criticism and condemnation from most of the international community.

We want to congratulate the Irish government for their recognition of the Palestinian State and are encouraged that, better late than never, there are now high-level discussions ongoing among European leaders around applying real sanctions against Israel.

Economic, political and cultural sanctions have been proven in the past to change the course of history, as was seen in the ending of apartheid in South Africa.

It would certainly be easy at this time for ordinary people to question what they can actually do to help amid the geopolitical manoeuvring, which seems so distant from the average person in the street. But rest assured that everyone can, and does, make a difference. West Cork for Palestine started meeting, marching, campaigning and fundraising in October 2023 in response to the invasion of Gaza by Israeli forces.

Each week there are at least seven different events from Bantry to Bandon involving hundreds of people, where we gather to show solidarity with a colonised people who are under attack.

Our solidarity is both symbolic through marching, speaking, art and music and also practical through fundraising, raising awareness and helping aid get to where it is needed.

Over the last three weeks the people of West Cork have raised more than €4,000 through a poetry reading by Shahd Mahnavi at Swerve in Skibbereen, a spoken word event at De Barra’s in Clonakilty, a film screening of ‘Israelism’ at Bantry Cinemax and a gig for Gaza at Connolly’s of Leap.

We want to place on the record our deep appreciation and respect for all the individuals, businesses and venues that have offered such generous moral and financial support. We also wish to highlight the spirit and friendship of the Palestinian, Egyptian and Syrian diaspora here in West Cork, some of whom have friends and relations in Palestine and in Gaza, all of whom have been an inspiration to our local campaigners. This catastrophic occupation is a long way from over and the people of Gaza and Palestine will need our collective solidarity over the coming years.

But be under no illusion: when you attend an event, listen to the speakers at a protest, write to your TDs, fly a Palestinian flag or donate, it does make a real difference.

Our voices, raised together, have shown the politicians that Ireland will not allow them to be silent and will compel them to match words with deeds.

West Cork for Palestine marches in Bantry every Friday, and Skibbereen every Saturday and all are welcome.

Tim Baier, Kealkil

Gráinne Carr, Ballydehob

Annie de Bhal, Skibbereen

Trish Edelstein, Skibbereen

Rebecca Firmage, Bantry

Gerard Harrington, Bantry

Cllr Chris Heinhold, Bantry

Moze Jacobs, Schull

Trish Lavelle, Castlehaven

Millie Lavelle-Martin, Baltimore

Shahd Mahnavi, London

Mich Maroney, Skibbereen

Pete Martin, Castlehaven

Isobel O’Brien, Church Cross

Carmel Reaney, Durrus

Sam Simpson, Coosheen

Melanie Furniss, Schull

Luisa McCarthy, Schull.

We should keep out of Middle East conflict

EDITOR – I do not believe the Irish state should recognise the Palestinian state. The conflict is none of our business and we have more than enough to be getting on with in this country.

We are essentially getting involved in a war which may have serious international and diplomatic consequences.

Our government needs to think long and hard about any recognition of a quasi-State in the height of conflict with a neighbouring country in the Middle East and ask if Israel or any other country got involved in our affairs, how would we react? We are heading into uncharted and deep waters.

Other countries could also take umbrage at our decision. The government should not bow to pressure groups or protests which may be well-meaning, but fail to realise we are getting involved in a war.

We can still make our humanitarian objections clear on the international stage without getting directly involved in the conflict, as we are doing with recognition.

Maurice Fitzgerald,

Shanbally.

Let’s hope ecology course remains in Skibbereen

EDITOR – The suggestion that Cork College of FET may withdraw the horticulture course level 5 run by and from the Skibbereen campus in West Cork is a retrograde step and a very disappointing decision by Cork ETB.

These fulltime PLC courses on horticulture, with some emphasis on biodiversity and the natural environment are to be welcomed, considering today’s confused attitude towards our climate change crisis.

The rumoured withdrawal of this post-Leaving Cert ecological course in a rural setting, during an environmental crisis, reflects poorly on the educational response to our delicately-balanced living world.

The removal of this course from the prospectus for 2024-25, would not, I hope, be an early signal about the future viability of the Skibbereen campus.

Maybe it is time to upgrade the Skibbereen campus to a full stand-alone college of FET under local control, rather than a sidekick of the Cork College of Commerce.

West Cork deserves better, and is capable of more.

Christy Lordan,

Midleton.