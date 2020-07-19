Defending ‘free exchange of information and ideas’

SIR – How ironic that Ronit Lentin calls for The Southern Star to stop publishing letters from Maerton Davis on the very day that 153 famous writers issued an open letter stating that the free exchange of information and ideas is ‘daily becoming more constricted.’

The 153 signatories include Noam Chomsky, Margaret Atwood, JK Rowling, Salman Rushdie and our own John Banville.

They call on us all to defend the ‘free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society.’

It is to be hoped that The Southern Star will continue to permit a healthy debate in its letters pages, even if that annoys some ‘progressives’.

Finally, is it not strange that Ronit Lentin also claims in her letter to be a citizen of Israel despite never having a good word to say about the world’s only Jewish state? Her letter refers to Israel as ‘an apartheid regime,’ ‘a racial colony’ that ‘supports racist and genocidal regimes’ and ‘illegal policies.’

Why does she bother to remain a citizen of a tiny state the size of Munster when she finds it so uncongenial and vexatious?

Karl Martin,

Bayside,

Dublin 13.