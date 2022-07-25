Check older members of community in warm spell

EDITOR – Alone, the organisation which supports older people to age at home, is urging older people to be careful and take necessary precautions in the current warm spell. Older people can be more vulnerable during warmer weather conditions and are at a greater risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially those living alone, those with health issues, and those with limited mobility.

We are also calling on members of the public to check in on older people to ensure that they have everything they need and that they are keeping safe and cool in the heat. The organisation is asking older people who are concerned about their own wellbeing during the heatwave to call for assistance and help if needed.

We are also calling on all members of the public to remember their older neighbours, friends and relatives living alone and to consider their needs; if there is anything you think you can help with, no matter how small, even dropping in cold bottled water. It could make a world of difference to an older person during these challenging times.



Sean Moynihan,

Ceo, Alone,

Dublin.

Successive governments have not sorted the HSE

EDITOR – The HSE has been a problem area for many years. Readers of a certain vintage may remember the HSE/Department of Health being referred to as ‘Ireland’s Angola’.

Despite that, problems affecting the operation of HSE have not been dealt with satisfactorily.

The problems have existed long before Paul Reid took over the post.

While some may say matters have improved, others will point to the long waiting lists for services.

There has been dissatisfaction among many, including staff and, in particular, junior doctors.

Yet we have ministers and TDs ‘lauding’ the performance of Paul Reid.

Perhaps this is why the country has so many problems, a lack of ‘honesty’ by elected representatives.

Medical professionals in the HSE need to be paid appropriately for the work and responsibility.

Funds were made available to pay a substantial salary increase to the Secretary General of the Department of Health, even before he took up his appointment.

Why not pay the medical staff appropriately?

Elected representatives need to face their responsibilities to the electorate, and once and for all deal with the unsatisfactory situation that exists within the HSE.

Michael A Moriarty,

Rochestown.

Depressing situation facing fishermen

EDITOR – Fuel prices have skyrocketed for our fishing industry from 30 cents a litre to 120 cents per litre in recent months.

The supply of fish will dwindle quickly if fishermen tie up rather than go to sea if it is not worth their while.

Fishermen are demanding the Government step up to the mark and help them.

It is a depressing situation and goes to show the reality of the cost of living increases that affects everybody.

Noel Harrington,

Kinsale.

Wildlife column will be sorely missed

EDITOR – I was sad to read in a recent edition of The Southern Star that we will no longer be able to benefit from the lovely observations, wonderful insights, and reams of interesting information that your wildlife columnist has been sharing with us for all of these years.

I’d like to thank her very much for the education and enthusiasm shared, and I will indeed miss this article greatly.

I wish her all the very best, hopeful that mother nature will continue to bring you stimulation and joy for a good long time,

Thanks again,

Caitriona McCarthy,

Bawnahow, Skibbereen.