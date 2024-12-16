Southern Star Ltd. logo
Reader's Picture of the Week

December 16th, 2024 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Mist over Cape Clear as buildings on Sherkin are silhouetted by a stunning recent sunrise at the Beacon in Baltimore in this photo by Henry Browne from Castlehaven.

This evocative sunrise view, taking in the Beacon, Sherkin and Cape Clear was captured by Henry Browne from Castlehaven.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion  or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.

